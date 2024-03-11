VH slams Dy CM for obstructing his prospects in selection of Khammam seat

New Delhi: Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao has come down heavily on Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for obstructing his prospects for the selection of party candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming Parliament elections. Speaking to the media on Sunday, the Congress leader alleged that Batti Vikramarka was trying to obstruct during the selection of his name and was deliberately spoiling his prospects.

I have never harmed Batti Vikramarka and have been maintained a good relation with him over the years in the Congress party, but I don’t know why Bhatti is obstructing me,” VH lamented. The Congress leader claimed that he was assured to give a party ticket from Khammam earlier and later, his name was being ignored during the selection of candidates. “No member from my family is in politics.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should do justice to me,” the former MP said. Condemning the remarks that he is not a local person in Khammam, Hanumantha Rao pointed out that that Congress leaders like Renuka Chowdhury, Nadendla Bhaskar, Rangaiah Naidu, who earlier represented from Khammam district, were not the local persons. “Justice should be done to me as I have worked for the party without expecting positions for over the years. I exude confidence that if the Khammam Lok Sabha seat is allotted to me, I will definitely win,” VH said.