VH tours flood-hit areas, extends help

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao
Highlights

Khammam: Senior Congress leader former MP V Hanumantha Rao toured the district and interacted with the people in the flood-affected areas. He interacted with the hapless people and distributed blankets, food and other grocery items.

He also conducted mass feeding programmes for flood victims. He expressed agony over the plight of the people. He noted it was the first time Khammam was so much affected by the floods.

He said CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramaka and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao were doing a great job in providing help to the needy. He also appreciated them and local party leaders who responded to the floods.

He visited Yakub Saidhabi family and donated Rs 50,000 to their children. Later he congratulated newly appointed PCC president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud.

City Congress president Mohammed Javeed and other party leaders participated in the programme.

