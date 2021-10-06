Vidya volunteers' appointment after schools rationalisation

Hyderabad: The Vidya volunteers' appointment in government schools will be taken up after the school's rationalisation, said Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy.



When members from different parties in the Assembly on Tuesday raised issues related to management of government schools in the State, she said "In the form of grants funds were sanctioned for the management of government schools in the State for every academic year".

She stated that "schools in the State are being rationalised to identify which are with fewer students and more teachers. We will consider recruiting vidya volunteers after adjusting the posts. A few government schools were spread on 10-20 acres. As their grounds were large, the collectors were instructed to set up nature reserves there. The parks will also provide a good environment for children".

"The local bodies should take care of management of schools under the ambit of the Gram Panchayats. Schools under the purview of corporations and municipalities should be taken care of by the urban local bodies. In most villages, the sarpanches are responsible for management of schools. If they don't take responsibility, action will be taken if the headmasters bring it to our notice'.