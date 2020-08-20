Vidya volunteers turn farm labourers during corona pandemic

Adilabad: The lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 has turned Vidya Volunteers (VV) as NREGA workers, farm labourers, vegetable vendors etc to eke out living since the government didn't paid them salaries of April month.



Speaking to The Hans India, Vidya Volunteers district president Bandi Narsing said more than 12,000 Vidya Volunteers are working across the State and of this, 450 volunteers are working in Adilabad district. stating that their salaries of April were pending, he said all the volunteers are working as agricultural labourers in rural areas as they had neither job nor salary. He lamented that despite completing higher studies, he has to work as a labourer in April under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and now working as farm labourer.

Another vidya volunteer, Kommu Aravind lamented that salaries from April are due to them and has to sell vegetables to support his family. He urged the

government to release the pending salaries immediately and also demanded to give salaries on par with regular teachers.











