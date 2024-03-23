  • Menu
Vigilance is needed on cyber crimes, says SI Mahesh
Cyber ​​crime people should be alert SI Mahesh suggested. Organized public awareness conference on night crime control in Medipur. SI spoke on this occasion.

Nagarkurnool : Tadoor: Cyber ​​crime people should be alert SI Mahesh suggested. Organized public awareness conference on night crime control in Medipur. SI spoke on this occasion. Bank account, Aadhaar etc. personal details should not be disclosed to strangers. People were asked to come forward for the installation of CCTV cameras in the villages. Parents should be careful with their children during summer vacations. ASI Swamy, staff Pratap, Narsimha and villagers participated in the program.

