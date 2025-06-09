Live
- ‘Suriya46’ goes on floors with grand launch
- Karnataka Govt Holds RCB and BCCI Responsible for Bengaluru Stampede; Court Hearing Continues
- Tollywood film director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary passes away
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
Vigilance Officials Raid Seed Shops in Aiza Mandal to Ensure Fair Trade and Farmer Protection
Gadwal: Vigilance and Enforcement authorities conducted surprise inspections in various seed shops across Aiza Mandal on Monday, aimed at curbing the...
Gadwal: Vigilance and Enforcement authorities conducted surprise inspections in various seed shops across Aiza Mandal on Monday, aimed at curbing the illegal sale of seeds and ensuring transparency in seed distribution.
As part of the operation, officials inspected several prominent seed outlets including Sairam Hybrid Seeds, Shanthi Seeds, Sairam Seeds, and others. The inspections were carried out in response to ongoing complaints and concerns from farmers regarding the authenticity and pricing of seeds being sold during the Kharif sowing season.
During the inspection, officials thoroughly verified key documentation including:
Stock Registers
Bill Books
Invoices
Source Certificates
These records were examined to ensure that the dealers were maintaining proper accountability and not indulging in any form of malpractice such as selling fake or overpriced seeds.
The vigilance teams specifically instructed the seed dealers to sell all seed packets strictly at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) as labeled on the packaging. They also warned that any violation of this directive or lack of transparency in documentation would attract strict legal action.
Authorities stressed that the initiative was aimed at protecting the interests of farmers, who are often vulnerable to exploitation during the sowing season. By enforcing compliance with agricultural trade norms, the district administration aims to ensure the timely availability of quality seeds at fair prices.
The inspection drive is expected to continue over the coming days in other parts of the district, as part of a broader campaign against the circulation of substandard or black-marketed agricultural inputs. Farmers have been advised to report any irregularities to the Agriculture Department or Vigilance authorities immediately.
This proactive step by the enforcement officials comes at a crucial time when Kharif crop preparations are in full swing, and ensuring access to certified seeds is vital for a successful farming season.