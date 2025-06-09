Vigilance Officials Raid Seed Shops in Aiza Mandal to Ensure Fair Trade and Farmer Protection

Gadwal: Vigilance and Enforcement authorities conducted surprise inspections in various seed shops across Aiza Mandal on Monday, aimed at curbing the illegal sale of seeds and ensuring transparency in seed distribution.

As part of the operation, officials inspected several prominent seed outlets including Sairam Hybrid Seeds, Shanthi Seeds, Sairam Seeds, and others. The inspections were carried out in response to ongoing complaints and concerns from farmers regarding the authenticity and pricing of seeds being sold during the Kharif sowing season.

During the inspection, officials thoroughly verified key documentation including:

Stock Registers

Bill Books

Invoices

Source Certificates

These records were examined to ensure that the dealers were maintaining proper accountability and not indulging in any form of malpractice such as selling fake or overpriced seeds.

The vigilance teams specifically instructed the seed dealers to sell all seed packets strictly at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) as labeled on the packaging. They also warned that any violation of this directive or lack of transparency in documentation would attract strict legal action.

Authorities stressed that the initiative was aimed at protecting the interests of farmers, who are often vulnerable to exploitation during the sowing season. By enforcing compliance with agricultural trade norms, the district administration aims to ensure the timely availability of quality seeds at fair prices.

The inspection drive is expected to continue over the coming days in other parts of the district, as part of a broader campaign against the circulation of substandard or black-marketed agricultural inputs. Farmers have been advised to report any irregularities to the Agriculture Department or Vigilance authorities immediately.

This proactive step by the enforcement officials comes at a crucial time when Kharif crop preparations are in full swing, and ensuring access to certified seeds is vital for a successful farming season.