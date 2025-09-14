Vigilance panel to study ACB report, recommend action

Hyderabad: Ina significant development as regards the Formula e-race case, the state government has handed over the ACB report to the state Vigilance Commission for further action. The Commission is expected to send its findings to the government in the next two to three days before forwarding it to the Governor for filing a charge sheet in the case.

Top sources said that the Commission will review the report prepared by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on the alleged misappropriation of funds pertaining to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department during the payment to the agency that was to organize the e-car racing event in Hyderabad.

“The commission will ascertain whether the evidence collected by the ACB substantiated the charges framed against BRS working president and the then MA&UD minister K T Rama Rao, former Municipal Administration secretary Arvind Kumar and HMDA officials, whose names were mentioned in the case. If any valid information is missing in establishing the case, the Commission will suggest the ACB to rectify the error before filing the charge sheet”, officials said.

KTR was named as A1, Arvind Kumar A2 and former HMDA engineer BLN Reddy A3 in the case. The ACB has grilled KTR twice, while Arvind appeared before the agency three times to record their statements. The ACB was claiming that it has got enough evidence to establish quid pro quo between former KTR and the e-car racing agencies during the payment of Rs 55 crore to organize the event without any official sanction.

Sources said that the Vigilance Commission report case was crucial to act against the alleged accused.

Meanwhile, summoning of A4 and A5-Ace Nxt Gen Pvt’s official Kiran Rao and Formula E Operations (FEO) would also be decided based on the panel’s report.