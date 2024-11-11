Live
- CM Revanth Reddy Distributes Appointment Letters to Newly Recruited AMVIs
- Shweta Pandey: Revolutionizing HR through Digital Transformation
- UP CM rallies support for BJP in Jharkhand, warns against divisive politics
- JUST CORSECA Introduces Sleek Soundbar, Smartwatches, and Power Bank, Blending Style with Advanced Technology
- Revolutionizing Healthcare Management: Gokul Ramadoss’s Cloud-Based Innovations Streamline Medicare and Medicaid
- PM Modi interacts with BJP booth workers, vows to free Jharkhand from graft
- Enhancing Multi-Cloud Resilience: Innovations in Cloud Architecture and Reliability
- Ways to Detox Your Skin After Late-Night Festive Parties
- Apple Launches iPhone 16 Spare Parts for DIY Repairs in Select Regions
- Tata Motors Q2 FY25 Results: Revenue Drops, Shares Rise on Optimistic Outlook
Just In
Vijay School’s talent show held with grandeur
Professor Surya Dhanunjaya, Vice Chancellor of Chakali Ilamma Women’s University said that if perseverance is a will, anything can be achieved, and students need to know the value of time
Nizamabad: Professor Surya Dhanunjaya, Vice Chancellor of Chakali Ilamma Women’s University said that if perseverance is a will, anything can be achieved, and students need to know the value of time. To this extent on Saturday the 44th Talent Show ofVijay School was organized with great grandeur.
Prof Dhanunjaya along with Telugu film industry lyricist and singer Mittapalli Surender, and Vijay Vidya Sansthan secretary Amritalatha lit the lamp as chief guests. “As soon as I stepped on the soil of Nizamabad, my heart was filled with joy as I remembered my Telangana Koti Ratnala Veena,” said Prof Dhanunjaya, addressing the gathering. “I saw a festive atmosphere in Vijaya educational institutions.”
“Vijay High School has been successfully running for the last forty years and has proved the power of women in getting good recognition in the society,” said Dr Amritalatha.
Later, Mittapalli Surender lauded the organisers for the event and praised the efforts of Vijaya School.
Meanwhile, cultural programmes were held as part of the event during which students performed many dances to the enjoyment of the attendees.
Pratibha awards were presented to the students for the year 2023-24 who have shown merit in all fields