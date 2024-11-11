Vijay School’s talent show held with grandeur

Nizamabad: Professor Surya Dhanunjaya, Vice Chancellor of Chakali Ilamma Women’s University said that if perseverance is a will, anything can be achieved, and students need to know the value of time. To this extent on Saturday the 44th Talent Show ofVijay School was organized with great grandeur.

Prof Dhanunjaya along with Telugu film industry lyricist and singer Mittapalli Surender, and Vijay Vidya Sansthan secretary Amritalatha lit the lamp as chief guests. “As soon as I stepped on the soil of Nizamabad, my heart was filled with joy as I remembered my Telangana Koti Ratnala Veena,” said Prof Dhanunjaya, addressing the gathering. “I saw a festive atmosphere in Vijaya educational institutions.”

“Vijay High School has been successfully running for the last forty years and has proved the power of women in getting good recognition in the society,” said Dr Amritalatha.

Later, Mittapalli Surender lauded the organisers for the event and praised the efforts of Vijaya School.

Meanwhile, cultural programmes were held as part of the event during which students performed many dances to the enjoyment of the attendees.

Pratibha awards were presented to the students for the year 2023-24 who have shown merit in all fields