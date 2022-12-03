Vijayashanti comments on ED notices to Kavitha

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and firebrand politician Vijayashanti reacted to the CBI notice issued to TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. Speaking to the media, Vijayashanti said that there is no need for BJP to target anyone personally. Bharatiya Janata Party leader and firebrand politician Vijayashanti reacted to the CBI notice issued to TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. Speaking to the media, Vijayashanti said that there is no need for BJP to target anyone personally.

She said that the investigation agencies will disclose whether Kavitha has any role in the Delhi liquor scam or not. Vijayashanti said that only a few minor things came to light and many things will come to light during the investigation. It is known that CBI issued notices to Kavitha and stated they will question her on December 6.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and MLC Kavitha met the party chief and State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan. The meeting comes after the Enforcement Directorate served notice to MLC Kavitha in connection with Delhi Liquor Scam case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought clarification from TRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha, whose name figured in the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Delhi liquor policy case.

"I've been issued a CBI notice under Section 160 of CrPC seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request," Kavita said on Friday.

The CBI notice dated December 2 said, "During the course of investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of the investigation."

On Thursday, Kavitha's name had surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED at a Delhi court for remand of businessman Amit Arora in connection with the liquor policy case.

According to the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from a group called 'South Group'.

According to the report, the group is reportedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Sarath Reddy, one of the directors of pharma major Aurobindo Pharma, has already been arrested.

Srinivasulu Reddy is a Member of Parliament belonging to Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).