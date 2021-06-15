Vijayashanti lashes out at CM KCR

Hyderabad: Former MP and BJP leader Vijayashanti on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging he had not come out of his farm house and camp office' Pragathi Bhavan' even after making repeated promises.

She made the remarks while referring to the CM's statement during his review meeting with officials on Sunday on 'Palle Pragathi' and 'Pattana Pragathi' programmes.

She made a post on her Facebook account. Vijayashanti quipped that there should be an election to force KCR to come out of his house.

She claimed that even children in the State were not ready to believe the CM's promises and claims.

Referring to his earlier promises, she alleged that KCR did not fulfil the promises made before the Huzurnagar and Nagarjunasagar by-elections.