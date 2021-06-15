Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Vijayashanti lashes out at CM KCR

Vijayashanti lashes out at CM KCR
x

Vijayashanti lashes out at CM KCR

Highlights

Former MP and BJP leader Vijayashanti on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging he had not come out of his farm house and camp office’ Pragathi Bhavan’ even after making repeated promises

Hyderabad: Former MP and BJP leader Vijayashanti on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging he had not come out of his farm house and camp office' Pragathi Bhavan' even after making repeated promises.

She made the remarks while referring to the CM's statement during his review meeting with officials on Sunday on 'Palle Pragathi' and 'Pattana Pragathi' programmes.

She made a post on her Facebook account. Vijayashanti quipped that there should be an election to force KCR to come out of his house.

She claimed that even children in the State were not ready to believe the CM's promises and claims.

Referring to his earlier promises, she alleged that KCR did not fulfil the promises made before the Huzurnagar and Nagarjunasagar by-elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X