Vijayashanti quits BJP, likely to join Congress

Hyderabad: Vijayashanti has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Telangana assembly elections are in fifteen days. At this time she gave a huge shock to the BJP. For the past few days, she has been deeply unhappy with the party. The talk of her leaving the party has been going on ever since.



Today she resigned from BJP and sent the letter to Telangana BJP President Kishan Reddy. It is reported that she will join Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi recently said that Vijayashanti is joining his party soon. She is said to be unhappy with the party ever since Bandi Sanjay was removed from the post of president. She did not attend the Madigala Vishwarupa Sabha in which Narendra Modi participated in the recent parade ground. Yesterday Facebook, X profile pic was changed.















