Vikarabad: Anganwadi teachers, staff get new uniforms

Vikarabad: MLA Methuku Anand distributed uniforms to anganwadi teachers and staff in Vikarabad on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the MLA said that the anganwadi teachers and staff provide nutritious food to the pregnant women and children, laying the foundation for the knowledge of the children.

The Telangana government will strive to develop the Anganwadi Centers (AC). Later, the MLA interacted with the anganwadi teachers and staff.

District Child Welfare Officer Lalita Kumari, MPP Chandrakala, Dharur ZPTC Sujatha, AMC Chairman Vijay Kumar, PACS Chairman Muthyam Reddy, Town President Prabhakar Reddy, Mandal President Kamal Reddy, Sarpanch union president Purushottam Reddy, former ZPTC Muttahar Sharif, Dharur Vice MPP Vijay, Councillors Ananth Reddy, Krishna Reddy, ChanderNayak, nurses, party leaders, anganwadi teachers and anganwadi nurses were also present.