Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Vikarabad: Ayyappa Maha Padi Puja held at Thimsapalli village

Vikarabad: Ayyappa Maha Padi Puja held at Thimsapalli village
Highlights

Ayyappa Maha Padi Puja was held with religious fervour amidst slogans of ‘Sharanam Ayyappa’ at Thimsapalli village of Peddemul mandal on Sunday. The...

Vikarabad: Ayyappa Maha Padi Puja was held with religious fervour amidst slogans of 'Sharanam Ayyappa' at Thimsapalli village of Peddemul mandal on Sunday. The puja was performed at the residence of Padigyala Venkat Reddy on a grand note.

Bhajans and devotionals songs sung by the team comprising Akhil, Guruswamy Shankar, Guruswamy Srinivas and others mesmerised the devotees who attended the programme.

After performing puja for 18 steps, devotees who took Ayyappa oath and villagers participated in the 'Annadanam' programme. Large number of villagers and Ayyappa devotees from the village and neighbouring villages attended the programme.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat29 Dec 2019 8:51 PM GMT

Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat

Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy
Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy
Sujana Chowdary assures Centre
Sujana Chowdary assures Centre's intervention on Amaravati
Today
Today's youth hate anarchy, instability: PM Modi
Government determined to take care of families of central security forces personnel: Amit Shah
Government determined to take care of families of central...


Top