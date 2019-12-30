Vikarabad: Ayyappa Maha Padi Puja held at Thimsapalli village

Vikarabad: Ayyappa Maha Padi Puja was held with religious fervour amidst slogans of 'Sharanam Ayyappa' at Thimsapalli village of Peddemul mandal on Sunday. The puja was performed at the residence of Padigyala Venkat Reddy on a grand note.

Bhajans and devotionals songs sung by the team comprising Akhil, Guruswamy Shankar, Guruswamy Srinivas and others mesmerised the devotees who attended the programme.

After performing puja for 18 steps, devotees who took Ayyappa oath and villagers participated in the 'Annadanam' programme. Large number of villagers and Ayyappa devotees from the village and neighbouring villages attended the programme.