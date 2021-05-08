Vikarabad: Collector Pausumi Basu visits Rampur Thanda

Vikarabad: District Collector Pausumi Basu on Friday visited Rampur Thanda in Dharur mandal and inspected the house-to-house survey of Covid-19 victims.

After examining the survey conducted by the village secretary and Asha workers, the Collector said that those suffering with fever, cough and cold should be identified and their details should be handed over to the medical department.

She also said that all arrangements should be made to provide Covid-19 medicine kits to them as soon as possible. She advised people to take proper care by following social distancing.

Sarpanches should cooperate with the secretaries and Asha workers to prepare for the house-to-house survey, the Collector added. Dl P O Anita, Sarpanch, Village Secretaries, Asha Workers and others were present.