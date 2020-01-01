Vikarabad: Cops lauded for solving 35 missing cases
Highlights
Vikarabad Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday handed over rewards to staff recognising their services. He said a total of four murder cases and...
Vikarabad: Vikarabad Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday handed over rewards to staff recognising their services. He said a total of four murder cases and 35 missing cases have been solved in 2019.
The staff have worked with patience and consistency throughout the year. He expressed confidence on the staff continuing the same efforts in 2020. He thanked SP Rasheed and DSP Sanjeeva Rao for their relentless support.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT