Vikarabad: Cops lauded for solving 35 missing cases

Vikarabad Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday handed over rewards to staff recognising their services. He said a total of four murder cases and...

Vikarabad: Vikarabad Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday handed over rewards to staff recognising their services. He said a total of four murder cases and 35 missing cases have been solved in 2019.

The staff have worked with patience and consistency throughout the year. He expressed confidence on the staff continuing the same efforts in 2020. He thanked SP Rasheed and DSP Sanjeeva Rao for their relentless support.

