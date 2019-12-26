Vikarabad: Kula Vivaksha Porata Samiti burns Manusmriti

Vikarabad: Kula Vivaksha Porata Samiti (KVPS) on Wednesday in Vikarabad Headquarters organised symbolic burning of the Manusmriti, the ancient Indian legal code, by the architect of India's Constitution 92 years ago.

They said Dr BR Ambedkar burnt the epic on December 25, 1927. Since then, it has become a ritual of sorts to burn it every year on the same day. "It advocates discriminatory and prejudicial practices against women and untouchables. Everyone in the country should come forward to fight against caste discrimination," they added.

KVPS state joint secretary Mahipal, CITU district secretary P Mallesh, B Srinivas, Lalaiah, N Sandeep, Ravinder, Srinivas, Anandam, Raju, Narsimhulu and others were present.