Vikarabad: Plogathon flagged off to tidy up Ananthagiri Hills

Vikarabad: Local legislator Dr Methuku Anand along with Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah flagged off Plogathon-2021, an event jointly organised by the Walkers Association, Forest department and Municipal department in Ananthagiri Hills on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Anand who called the Ananthagiri Hills as Ooty of Telangana said that the Ananthagiri forest area was home to a variety of species of birds, butterflies and others. "We should always remember that we have responsibility to protect the environment in the Ananthagiri Hills from pollution, garbage and waste.

Such programmes are going to be a great opportunity to save the nature," he said, adding that doing things like bending to collect garbage or walking helps in burning of calories and keep the body fit.

Vikarabad District Additional Collector Motilal, TSEWIDC chairman Nagender Goud, DFO Venumadhav, Municipal chairman Manjula, PACS chairman Muthyam Reddy, Vikarabad town president Prabhakar Reddy, former library chairman Hafeez, former municipal vice-chairman Chigurlapalli Ramesh, Municipal Commissioner, Walkers Association members and TRS party leaders were present.