Vikarabad: Teenager killed after a tiff over mobile phone with friends

According to the police, the victim, identified as Prashanth had a tiff over his friends, all intermediate students aged around 16 years on a mobile phone allegedly stolen by him. "Prashanth and his friends decided to sell off the mobile phone. They went to a mobile phone shop nearby to sell the phone. However, the shopkeeper who learned that the mobile phone was stolen kept it with him and sent the two teenagers away," the Tandur police said, adding that the friends had an argument over this later.

Later, the three went to an isolated place near Gutapally to discuss over the issue. However, an argument broke out between them and Prashanth was attacked by his friends with a stone resulting in his death.

