Vikarabad youth dies in Australia, family seeks help

A youngster hailing from Haridaspalli of Dharur mandal of Vikarabad district in Telangana has died in Australia. His student's parents were informed about their son's death today.

Hari Siva Shankar Reddy, the only son Nagendramma and Sai Reddy had gone to Australia to pursue MS. He had joined Southern Cross University in Lismore and had been residing with his friends.

It is learned that Hari had gone to the washroom and found unconscious on the floor by his friends. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The family members of Hari were informed about his death who urged the government to send their son's body back to India.

A pall of gloom descended in the village with the untimely death of Hari.