Vikarabad ZP chairperson Sunitha Reddy holds ZP committee meeting in Vikarabad

Ranga Reddy: Vikarabad ZP Chairperson Sunitha Reddy conducted ZP committee meetings with the Education, Agriculture, Medical and Women, Child Welfare officials at ZP office in Vikarabad on Thursday.

On the occasion, the ZP Chairperson said that 15 Finance Commission has sanctioned Rs 1.15 crore for the safe drinking water and sanitation works in Vikarabad district. Funds would be used for the provision of drinking water to schools and Anganwadi Centers, construction of toilets and sanitation works.

She directed the authorities to prepare a comprehensive report on the heavy rains in August and September and send a report to the government.

Also, instructed the officials to take measures for protection of plants and the existing crop. NABARD-sanctioned warehouses and cold storages should be built where needed, she added. Vikarabad MLA Methuku Anand, ZP vice chairperson Vijay Kumar, ZP CEO Usha and other officials were also present.