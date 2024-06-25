‘Viksit Bharat possible only with Swadeshi policies’

Hyderabad: The Swadeshi Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan (SSBA) state conference commenced at Keshav Memorial Engineering College in the city.

Telangana RSS Executive member Annadanam Subrahmanyam while addressing the participants stressed the significance of the Swadeshi movement and its impact on India, particularly during the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Industrialist and Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy highlighted the issue of large companies not creating substantial employment opportunities even when expanding to rural areas. He emphasised the importance of economic growth, which includes job creation and suggested the establishment of small and micro industries to generate employment.

Screenwriter and Rajya Sabha member Vijayendra Prasad emphasised the importance of nurturing children with the mindset of self-employment and the motto of ‘earn while you learn’ for the nation’s development.

All India Swadeshi Jagran Manch convener R Sundaram spoke on the historical significance of the Swadeshi movement, citing leaders like Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Veer Savarkar. He mentioned that Swadeshi economic policies have raised awareness and thought processes, especially with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

During the second session of the programme, Padma Shri awardee and Asu machine inventor Chintakindi Mallesham shared his journey of inventing the Asu machine, inspired by the hardships faced by his mother. He emphasised the machine's impact on the weaving community, significantly increasing productivity.

Anada Shankar Panigrahi of Akhil Bharatiya Sangharshana Vahini Pramukh highlighted the contributions of various leaders to India's economic development. He mentioned the role of Swadeshi movements in promoting indigenous industries and sustainable agriculture practices.

SSBA Dakshina Madhya Kshetra organising secretary Jagadish addressed the need for youth to become job creators rather than job seekers, citing the example of Dhirubhai Ambani. He stressed on organic farming and the significance of cooperation and decentralisation in achieving a self-reliant India.