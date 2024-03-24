Villagers can use sand free of cost: Govt

Hyderabad: Now, Villagers have been given rights for the use of available local sand free of cost without any fine burden. State government instructed the district Collectors to regulate sand utilisation free of cost by the villagers/rural population as per Telangana State Sand Mining Rules, 2015 and instructions/guidelines issued from time to time.

Following the complaints received that the tractors/bullock carts carrying sand by the villagers for weaker section housing scheme and own use by local people are being penalised by the district administration in spite of sand is free of cost, the government decided to take some strict measures to protect the rights of the villages in the use of sand free of cost.

The government reacted promptly on the complaints received and issued directions to the District Collectors so as to enable the villagers to have the facilitation of taking sand free of cost for their local usage and construction of their own houses.