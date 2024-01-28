Initiation Program of New Gram Panchayats in Gurthuru Tanda and Kasinadevi Pet for Rural Development: Minister Anasuya Sitakka

The Minister for Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare, Anasuya Sitakka, inaugurated a new building for the Gram Panchayat in Tandur village, Mulugu Mandal, constructed with a budget of 20 lakhs. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the District Collector of Mulugu, along with local officials. Additionally, a new Gram Panchayat office was inaugurated in Kasinadevi Pet, with a budget of 16.83 lakhs.

During the event, Minister Sitakka emphasized the importance of rural development in the country's overall progress. She stated that if rural areas develop, the nation develops. Addressing the gathered villagers, she assured them that funds for development would be allocated to villages facing various issues related to housing, land, agriculture, and roads. She also mentioned that the Congress Party has provided grants to address problems on CC roads in villages, aiming to quickly resolve issues.

Furthermore, Minister Sitakka announced that they will soon implement four more guarantees, in addition to the already initiated projects, focusing on providing free bus travel for women, and a 10 lakh health scheme. She expressed confidence in the swift execution of these initiatives.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local officials including the District Collector, CEO Prasoon Rani, DPO Venkayya, and representatives from various other departments.