Live
- Two senior citizens die: Trying to douse a forest fire
- Two NCC cadets of Two Telugu states receive the best Cadet Medal and Coveted Baton
- Congress party will soon present positive NYAY agenda with 5 pillars
- Cricket fans complains of poor arrangements at Uppal Stadium
- ISRL - India’s first dirt track racing series kicks off on Sunday at Pune
- 'Silent voters' will be our strength in LS polls: AISF legislator Siddique
- PKL 10: Haryana Steelers aim to secure playoffs spot, gear up for Bengal Warriors challenge
- PGA Tour: Third top-15 finish for consistent Akshay Bhatia
- Chandigarh to host first national Pythian Games in Sep
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Family members of Top 5 to enter house one final time to bless them
Just In
Initiation Program of New Gram Panchayats in Gurthuru Tanda and Kasinadevi Pet for Rural Development: Minister Anasuya Sitakka
The Minister for Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare, Anasuya Sitakka, inaugurated a new building for the Gram Panchayat in Tandur village,...
The Minister for Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare, Anasuya Sitakka, inaugurated a new building for the Gram Panchayat in Tandur village, Mulugu Mandal, constructed with a budget of 20 lakhs. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the District Collector of Mulugu, along with local officials. Additionally, a new Gram Panchayat office was inaugurated in Kasinadevi Pet, with a budget of 16.83 lakhs.
During the event, Minister Sitakka emphasized the importance of rural development in the country's overall progress. She stated that if rural areas develop, the nation develops. Addressing the gathered villagers, she assured them that funds for development would be allocated to villages facing various issues related to housing, land, agriculture, and roads. She also mentioned that the Congress Party has provided grants to address problems on CC roads in villages, aiming to quickly resolve issues.
Furthermore, Minister Sitakka announced that they will soon implement four more guarantees, in addition to the already initiated projects, focusing on providing free bus travel for women, and a 10 lakh health scheme. She expressed confidence in the swift execution of these initiatives.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by local officials including the District Collector, CEO Prasoon Rani, DPO Venkayya, and representatives from various other departments.