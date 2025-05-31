Violations in drug sale rampant in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Monthly drug sales in the district have crossed the Rs 10 crore mark but all is not well in the business. A large portion of this sale is allegedly illegally driven by unlicensed medical shops operating without proper permits and proper oversight.

Of the 320 medical shops in the district, more than 100 running unofficially. Over half of these are operating without proper licence. Moreover, medical shops are required to issue receipts for any purchase but there are allegations that receipts are not being provided and prices charged are above MRP.

Generic medicines are being sold at high prices as if they are branded. “The Drugs and Cosmetics Act is not being properly enforced, indicating a lack of supervision from ground-level drug control officers,” said a local.

“Even kirana shops are selling tablets,” said Ramesh, resident of Pebbair. “In emergencies, they are exploiting people by charging high prices. Officials must act against such practices,” he said.

Some medical shop operators are reportedly bringing in doctors from Hyderabad, Kurnool and other areas without any authorisation, using their names to attract patients and sell medicines.

To run a clinic or hospital, DMHO approval is required. However, many shop-owners in the district are ignoring these regulations and are running businesses illegally, earning large sums by violating norms.

Companies are reportedly making deals with shop-owners and doctors, offering commissions between 25% and 40% for selling their products. As a result, doctors are allegedly prescribing these medicines to patients regardless of necessity, focusing more on meeting company-imposed sales targets than on patient care.

“Violation of rules will lead to action,” warned Drug Inspector Rashmika. “Last year, we registered 15 cases in the district. Some shops selling banned drugs have already been seized and are under court jurisdiction. People must insist on taking a receipt when purchasing medicines from any medical shop. Everyone should be aware of this,” she underscored.