Violence in Jagtial leads to Jeevan Reddy's house arrest

Jagtial: Farmers' protest held at Jagtial district headquarters demanding the establishment of paddy and corn procurement centers on Friday led to violence. The farmers took out Chalo Collectorate rally for the fulfilment of their demands. However, the police stalled the rally by citing the enforcement of Section 144 of CrPC. They also took the leaders of different political parties in preventive custody and kept them under house arrest.

But, some of the farmers under the aegis of United Farmers Forum managed to reach the district Collectorate and raised slogans against the State government and demanded it to fulfill their demands. Some farmers have stopped the police from arresting farmers union leaders by lying before the police van. Some farmers even pelted stones smashing the glasses of police vehicles. This led to tense movements in the area.

Police placed Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy under house arrest. Huge contingents of police forces have also been deployed in the district headquarters to avoid any kind of violent incident.