Vivek holds Balka Suman responsible for IT raids on his house

Hyderabad: Congress party candidate Vivek Venkataswamy has alleged that the IT raids were carried out on him after Chennuru BRS candidate Balka Suman has informed the officials. IT raids took place at his house in Mancherial on Tuesday.

In this background, Vivek said that IT raids are being done against him only because he cannot win the elections. He did not have the guts to attack KCR who was corrupt in the Kaleswaram project but said that he was targeted.

He said BJP and BRS had conspired against him. He commented that no matter how many attacks are made on him. He said that Congress is going to win 80 seats in Telangana. He expressed confidence that he is going to win from Chennuru. He said that IT raids were done at his house in violation of the Election Code.