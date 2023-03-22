Voice of Telangana can't be suppressed with enforcement agencies, says Minister

Hyderabad: The voice of Telangana can't be suppressed by the enforcement agencies and Telangana people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its vendetta politics in the ensuing elections, said Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud.



Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, Minister Srinivas Goud said the Telangana State is a land of agitations and the people who are here grown up from the struggle don't fear the intimidation tactics.

He found fault with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for asking BRS leader Kavitha to sit in its office for hours together in the name of liquor case investigation.

The Minister said the BJP-led Centre was using the law enforcement agencies against the BRS and was trying to create a fear among the party cadre for unable to face their leader and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao politically.

"Union Minister Kishan Reddy is levelling allegations that last year in November, Kavitha has destroyed her mobile phones in a bid to escape from the liquor scam. But, Kavitha was summoned before the ED in March. Today, she has shown her used phones to the media and handed them over to the ED denying the allegations. Despite Kavitha showing her used phones, how the Union Minister would make such false statements," Srinivas Goud questioned.

Since Kavitha has not been involved in the alleged scam, today, she has handed over her previous mobile phones to the ED. This instance is enough to prove her sincerity," the Minister pointed out.