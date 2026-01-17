Vote for development in municipal elections

Nirmal/Adilabad: Sounding the bugle for the upcoming municipal polls, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, banking on his government’s performance till date, has appealed to the people of Telangana to cast their vote for “development”. The Chief Minister exuded confidence that the Congress will register a resounding victory in the municipal polls and retain power in the state by winning the next Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting christened ‘Praja Palana- Pragati Baata’ in Nirmal on Friday, the Chief Minister reiterated that he would not hesitate to meet anyone for the development of the state. Mentioning that he has no personal agenda and does not seek any personal favours, the Chief Minister said that he is ready to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi “as many times as needed for the development of the state”.

“Let us get the sanctioned funds due from the Central government”, the Chief Minister said, and appealed to all BJP MPs to extend their cooperation in the release of funds due to the state and address pending state issues.

In a scathing attack on opposition leaders, the Chief Minister said that the present government is bearing the brunt of the mounting debt burden incurred by the previous BRS regime.

“Those who (BRS leadership) enjoyed power for 10 years are not able to tolerate seeing good things happening to the people”, the Chief Minister remarked.

Revanth then said he would not talk about those who lost the elections but focus only on doing good things to the people. Revanth Reddy stressed that irrigation facilities should be strengthened in the erstwhile Adilabad district by constructing Tummidihetti barrage.

The Chief Minister instructed Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to submit the Detailed Project Report of the barrage before the start of the budget session of the state Assembly. “We will construct the barrage, and every drop of water will be utilised to let Adilabad flourish – a district that was completely neglected on the irrigation front during the BRS rule in the state”

The Chief Minister announced a slew of sops for the development of the district and named the newly inaugurated Chanaka-Korata pump house after former MLA C Ramachandra Reddy and Sadarmat Barrage after freedom-fighter Narsa Reddy. He also announced that the new university sanctioned to Adilabad district would be established at Basara IIIT. Further, the Chief Minister said that a mega industrial park would be established in Adilabad, along with an airport. The 10,000-acre industrial park will help to develop the region industrially, he added.