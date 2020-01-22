Vote for TRS for development: Minister Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: The development in the towns and cities started during the reign of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), said Backward Class Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday. The Minister participated in the junction meeting as part of election campaign in support of TRS candidates in the divisions 55, 58, 59 and 60 at Kurmawada Chowrastha of Mukarampura and for 43, 46,48, 49 and 51 divisions TRS candidates at Rajeev Chowk here in Karimnagar city.

Significantly, elections to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation was delayed to legal tangles. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gangula Kamalakar alleged that previous governments neglected the Telangana region and did not take up any development works either in the towns or in rural areas. But after formation of separate state Telangana, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, several developmental works were taken up and many are completed and some are in progress in the six years of ruling of TRS government.

The previous governments did not even allot funds for the municipalities and village panchayats. But CM KCR has been sanctioning Rs 100 crore every year for developmental works in the limits of city municipal corporations.

CM KCR is determined for the development of the towns and cities. Already the road laying works in maximum region of Karimnagar city is completed and the city is looking beautifully and it is heading toward shaping of next big city after the Hyderabad, he claimed.

If TRS party wins development will continue otherwise it will stop. The people should think wisely and must vote for TRS party candidates for the development to take place, he appealed.