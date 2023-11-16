Voter Information Slips distribution begins door-to-door in Hyd

Hyderabad: The distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) directly to voters has commenced in the Hyderabad district. Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) stated the distribution started on Tuesday, this comprehensive initiative involves the door-to-door distribution of slips detailing crucial information such as the voter's name, polling centre number, and voting details.

According to DEO, in 15 Assembly constituencies, 4,119 polling stations, and over 45 lakh voters are in Hyderabad district, the VIS is distributed by Booth Level Officers under the guidance of the Returning Officers, says DEO Ronald Rose. It is accompanied by a voter guide booklet which provides essential information on the voting process, eligibility criteria for registration, postal ballot facilities, election nominations, and candidate details.

It also guides voters in verifying polling stations online through the voters.eci.gov.in website or the voter helpline app. Additionally, the booklet includes step-by-step instructions for voting, complaint applications for election rule violations, and website details for checking voter list inclusion and polling station verification.

