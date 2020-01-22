Voters urged to exercise franchise in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Vikarabad District Collector Ayesha Masrath Khanam called upon voters to avail of their voting right on Wednesday. "Voters need to collect their photo voter slips from Booth level officer.

They have to bring photo voter slip and epic voter identification card to polling stations. Those who does not poses voter id can bring any other identification card including Aadhaar, passport, driving licence, services cards, bank pass book, pan card, smart card, NREGA job card, Arogya Bheema smart card, pension card, ex-service man pension book, MLA/MLC identification card, ration card, cast certificate, freedom fighter identification card, army license, specially challenged certificate or Pattadar passbook," she added.

