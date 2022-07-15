VP Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates Blood Transfusion Unit & Advanced Diagnostic Lab at TSCS

Hyderabad: Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday highlighted the importance of preventive measures to address the huge burden of genetic diseases like thalassemia and sickle cell anemia in the country. He wanted the States to undertake mass screening of children for early identification and management of genetic disorders.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Research Laboratory, Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory and 2nd Blood Transfusion Unit at the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in Hyderabad, VP urged the private sector and NGOs to complement the government's efforts in combating genetic diseases. Recognising that the available treatment options for these genetic conditions-bone marrow transplantation or regular blood transfusion-are cost intensive and distressing to the child, Naidu called for a comprehensive approach to address the health challenge of Thalassemia and sickle cell anemia.

Mentioning that around 15,000 babies are born every year with Thalassemia in India, the VP said that lack of awareness on these genetic diseases is a major impediment in their prevention and early diagnosis. Therefore, he urged all stakeholders-doctors, teachers, public figures, community leaders and media to spread awareness on Thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Complimenting TSCS for providing free treatment to patients suffering from these genetic diseases, Naidu wanted the private sector to set up more diagnosis and treatment facilities, especially in tier two and three cities and rural areas to make