VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years

Hyderabad: K T Rama Rao, Minister for Information Technology, and Urban Development inaugurated VXI Global Solutions that has launched its first delivery centre in International Tech Park, Madhapur on Wednesday.



This marks VXI 's first step into the Indian market, a strategic move that underscores the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective support from the world's premier business process outsourcing destinations. The new contact center, strategically located in the heart of Hyderabad, is fully equipped with the latest technology, offering over 120,000 sq. ft. of office space and a floor plan that will accommodate over 1,000 employees by the end of 2023, with the plan to expand to 10,000 within 5 years in India.

Subir Chakravarty, SVP Country Manager at VXI Global Solutions commented, "At VXI, we have always placed great emphasis on the well-being and career development of our employees. They are the heart and soul of our organization, and their engagement and happiness are of utmost importance to us. We have built a culture that values authenticity, leadership, and a genuine Passion for People. These core values shape our operating philosophy and guide us in everything we do. We are already hiring and I am proud to open this new chapter in VXI's growth as we plan for 1,000 by the end of the year!