Wanaparthy: 3-year-old hostel building yet to be inaugurated

Wanaparthy: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists visited the government girls polytechnic in Pebbair mandal on Monday under the leadership of Satharla Arjun from Gadwal district.

ABVP Telangana region hostels convener Velpula Raj Kumar stated that although the girls’ hostel was completed three years ago, it has not been inaugurated. As a result, the building is falling into a dilapidated state and is completely overrun with wild plants. The local MLA and officials must explain to students why the hostel has not been made operational.

He demanded BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to respond immediately and inaugurate the hostel to ensure justice for students. He warned that if the issue was not addressed soon, protests will be inevitable. State executive members Shivakumar, Shiva, Sharath were present.

