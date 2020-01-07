Wanaparthy: BCs in Pebbair see red with only two wards reserved for them

Wanaparthy: The leaders of Backward Classes community from Pebbair municipality in Wanaparthy district have expressed their anger and displeasure over the election officials for reserving only two wards for the BC communities where more than 68 percent of population in Pebbair is made of BC communities.



Expressing their anger, some of the BC leaders from Pebbair said that the reservation done for their municipality was unscientific and a grave injustice has been done to the BCs by reserving only two wards out of 16 wards in the municipality to them.

"The BC leaders are expressing their displeasure against the Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy for allocating only two seats for BCs in Pebbair municipality. As per the population, out of 16 wards in the municipality, at least 50 percent must be allocated to BCs. However, the TRS party leaders from upper class have played a political game to suppress the BCs. Majority BC TRS leaders are also not happy with this kind of injustice meted out to the BCs," said the BC leaders from Pebbair municipality.