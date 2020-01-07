Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Wanaparthy: BCs in Pebbair see red with only two wards reserved for them

Wanaparthy: BCs in Pebbair see red with only two wards reserved for them
Highlights

The leaders of Backward Classes community from Pebbair municipality in Wanaparthy district have expressed their anger and displeasure over the...

Wanaparthy: The leaders of Backward Classes community from Pebbair municipality in Wanaparthy district have expressed their anger and displeasure over the election officials for reserving only two wards for the BC communities where more than 68 percent of population in Pebbair is made of BC communities.

Expressing their anger, some of the BC leaders from Pebbair said that the reservation done for their municipality was unscientific and a grave injustice has been done to the BCs by reserving only two wards out of 16 wards in the municipality to them.

"The BC leaders are expressing their displeasure against the Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy for allocating only two seats for BCs in Pebbair municipality. As per the population, out of 16 wards in the municipality, at least 50 percent must be allocated to BCs. However, the TRS party leaders from upper class have played a political game to suppress the BCs. Majority BC TRS leaders are also not happy with this kind of injustice meted out to the BCs," said the BC leaders from Pebbair municipality.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Chandrababu Naidu and other JAC leaders arrested at Benz Circle8 Jan 2020 3:30 PM GMT

Chandrababu Naidu and other JAC leaders arrested at Benz Circle

We aren
We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India
Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme


Top