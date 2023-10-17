Wanaparthy: Call to curb Model Code violations

Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar reviewed the preparations for the electoral process at the collectorate on Monday.

He asked the officials to spread awareness on the mode of registration of new voters, and also on effecting changes such as change of address. The deadline is October 31. He ordered arrangements for people with disabilities and old people to exercise franchise at their houses.

The officials were asked to strictly monitor the adherence to the Model Code of Conduct and take actions against violators. They should prevent use of plastic in electoral propaganda material. If anyone is found moving with cash of more than Rs 50,000 without any evidence, the money should be confiscated, and should be released by the treasury only on receipt of proper proof.

The Collector also stipulated all rules must be enforced strictly as regards use of campaign vehicles, polling expenses, conduct of meetings, display on digital screens, flexis etc. All permits for various activities can be issued online, if they are applied for through the ‘Suvidha’ app. He urged the public to tip off officials on any irregularities or illegal practices through the ‘C Whistle’ app,

Wanaparthy District Additional Collector, Election RO S Tirupathi Rao, Nodal Officer for Expenditure Monitoring CH Venkateshwarlu, RDO Padmavathi, representatives of political parties participated in the programme.