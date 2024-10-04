Wanaparthy Collector Inspects Diabetes Screening Pilot Project

Wanaparthy District: On Friday morning, the Collector inspected the diabetes medical examination process being conducted as a pilot project by the Medical Health Department in Appayapalli village. Although only one village has been taken as a pilot project, the Deputy DMHO Sainath Reddy has been instructed to start diabetes tests in another hundred villages and provide proper medicines free of cost to everyone with diabetes problem.

Blood tests should be conducted at random once before eating and once again after eating, so measures should be taken to start medical tests early in the morning. He directed to prepare a necessary action plan to conduct diabetes tests for all those above 30 years of age across the district.

The team members were instructed to quickly complete the survey in the 10th ward of Wanaparthy Municipality and Anjanagiri Gram Panchayats, where the digital card was taken as a pilot project.

In the morning Additional Collector Local Bodies along with Sanchit Gangwar conducted a house to house survey. He was ordered to complete it in two days without leaving a single house.

Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, Municipal Commissioner Poorna Chander, Tehsildar Ramesh Reddy, MPDO P. Raghava, Deputy Medical Health Officer Sainath Reddy, Program Officer Ramchander Rao, Parimala and others were with the Collector.