Wanaparthy: Collector Swetha Mohanty makes a surprise visit to Mohammadapur ZPHS, inspects facilities

Wanaparthy: District Collector Swetha Mohanty visited Zilla Parishad High School at Mohammadapur in Pangal Mandal and enquired with the Class 10 students about the quality of education being provided to them. She later posed questions to the SSC students with regard to geometry, trigonometry, Pythagoras theorem, and other topics.



Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that students must focus on mathematics and also directed the concerned subject teachers to spend more time in clearing the doubts of students. She also enquired as to what was the pass percentage of SSC students last time and instructed the school authorities that the SSC students must be given special care and provided with extra classes to ensure that they all get through SSC board exams with good pass percentage.

She later checked the register of the distribution of iron tablets and found out that some of the girls were not given iron tablets this week. The Collector directed the officials concerned to immediately distribute the iron tablets to the students and the same must be recorded in the log register on a weekly basis. She directed the Health department authorities to immediately send a doctor to the school and asked to conduct regular health examination and submit a report. The Collector also directed the Health officials to make RBS teams also part in the distribution of iron tablets to schools.

The Collector said that she would sanction Rs 1 lakh and asked the panchayat authorities to immediately construct toilets and also install a water tank. She also asked the officials to immediately send proposals for digging a borewell and construction of a compound wall so that tenders could be called for and works would be taken up immediately.