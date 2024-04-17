Wanaparthy: Congress men don’t encroach, says MLA

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy asserted that Congressmen don’t resort to encroachments but do service. At a press conference in Pebbair mandal centre on Tuesday, he said already the party is in power in State. If Congress comes to power at the Centre the double engine government will ensure that both the country and Telangana will prosper.

He hit out at former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy for his criticism of the government not providing water to farmers. The MLA asserted, “We know how to supply the Krishna water to farmers; we don’t encroach the Krishna river, Pebbair market and temple lands. We only serve people.”