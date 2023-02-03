Wanaparthy: Councillors oppose construction of new sub-registrar office

Wanaparthy: Construction of a new sub-registrar office turned into a bone of contention between the local residents and the ruling BRS party. If the goings-on is of any indication, the discontent brewing among people over the issue, turning against the local municipal chairman and State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy.

The land between two hillocks away from the Wanaparthy town was chosen to construct a newly proposed sub-registrar office.

However, the local residents refused to agree with the proposed place. People frequent a sub-registrar's office every day to transact their business. It is difficult for the senior citizens, women and Divyang people to the currently proposed place.