Wanaparthy district centre, a symbol of development

Wanaparthy: The Wanaparthy district centre has emerged as a symbol of development in Telangana, surrounded by water bodies like Tallacheruvu, Nallacheruvu and Ammacheruvu. Once these tanks were depending on rainwater to get filled and during summer there was a problem of securing drinking water, but after they were filled with the Krishna water now they are full and getting a look of tank bund.

While the work of Tallacheruvu Tankbund has already been completed, that of Nallacheruvu is finished to extent of eight per cent. With the creation of Bathukamma Ghat festival like Bathukamma and Dasara are being organised on a grand scale. People are enjoying walks on the Tankbund both in the morning and evening and are able to spend quality time relaxing near the water bodies.

After the formation of Wanaparthy as district centre, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has ensured development of parks on the outskirts of Ranipet keeping in view the town's future needs and of the local people, but also the visitors. The work of Jayashankar park cosing Rs.20 lakh in 1.2 acres launched in December is going on a good pace. A 'shadikhana' is being established for minorities near the College Road. Due to its proximity to the district centre and its location in middle of two towns. Jayashankar statue is planned in the park. On January 3 the minister inspected the work of making the statue. In the rock park a walking track for people, toys and bird nests for children, benches for elderly and walkers are being provided.