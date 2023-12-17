Wanaparthy: Ensuring success of national initiative

Wanaparthy: In a landmark move, Director of the National Water Informatics Centre Rajiv Kumar Mishra along with Zilla Parishad Chairman R Loknath Reddy inaugurated the ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra’ in Wanaparthy District on Saturday. The grand ceremony took place at Pedda Gudem village in Wanaparthy Mandal.

The event commenced with the symbolic flagging off of the Yatra vehicles. ZP Chairman emphasised the Yatra’s primary goal—to disseminate information about the central government’s developmental and welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries and raise awareness about these initiatives. Participants expressed their collective determination to contribute towards transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

As part of the initiative, designated vehicles for Wanaparthy will traverse two to three villages daily, actively engaging with communities to spread awareness and collect feedback from beneficiaries. The Yatra is scheduled to culminate on January 26.

During the event, farmers were treated to a live demonstration of drone-mediated spraying of medicines, showcasing technological advancements for agricultural practices. Enthusiastic participation was witnessed from the villagers and students along with Mission Bhagiratha E Megha Reddy, Village Sarpanch Kondanna, and others. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually initiated the Yatra from Delhi.