Wanaparthy: Fire engulfs huts in Pebbair Santa Bazaar, none hurt

Wanaparthy: Three huts at Santa Bazaar in Pebbair municipality were burnt on Sunday. According to locals, it is unknown what had caused the fire accident. However, all three huts were on fire and the inmates of the huts ran out safely and saved their lives.

It is learnt that the huts were built temporarily by the people who were working in the Santa Bazaar. However on the early hours of Sunday, the fire which engulfed the first hut later spread to the other huts and within no time, it completely burnt them.

The inmates and residents of the huts and surrounding areas tried to douse the fire by pouring water but were unsuccessful. Later, they called the fire tenders who doused the fire. Even though there was no casualty reported from the incident, the hut dwellers lost their utensils and other property to the fire.