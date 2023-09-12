Wanaparthy: Green campaign picks up for clay Ganeshas

Wanaparthy: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have commenced early in the district. Vinayaka Mandapams are coming up across the district, though Vinayaka Navratri starts on 18th of this month. Utsava committees and youth are busy erecting them and decorating them tastefully.

However, there is a welcome change visible among the public towards Ganesh idols made of clay, rather than Plaster of Paris, chemicals and harmful colours. Environmentalists are creating awareness among the people regarding installation of clay Ganesha idols both at homes and in mandapams. They draw deleterious effects on the environment by use of Plaster of Paris, iron, synthetic colors and toxic chemicals like mercury, chromium, lead, lead arsenic etc.

Plaster of Paris is not biodegradable. Its raw material is Gypsum. There is a risk of contracting diarrhea and skin diseases due to the harmful chemicals used in their preparation. Tin causes skin diseases. Skin color changes. There is a possibility of skin cancer, too. Arsenic causes hair loss. Lead causes stomachache and body stiffness decreases. Idols made of chemicals should be reduced. If chemical water is diverted to fields, soil fertility will decrease and the land will lose its natural form. Plaster of Paris statues are all trouble!

This is the refrain of green activists and concerned citizens, too, who are actively involved in the campaign to adopt environment-friendly idols and puja materials. Moreover, the cost of these idols is cheaper, they point out. These idols dissolve after immersion in water. No colors are applied. There is no water pollution. Sticks, straw, clay all dissolve in water which can be used as manure. At the Brahmangari temple in Pebbairu municipal town, small idols ranging from 6 inches to 6 feet in height are being sold by the organizers. An organizer Venkateswarlu said that small idols cost Rs150 and big ones range from Rs 1,4000 to Rs 15,000.

However, the organisers of mandapas are still rooting for the popular PoP idols which come in vivid colours and attractive shapes. Unless there is a government curb on such idols, whatever the campaign carried by environmentalists and voluntary organizations would not be effective.