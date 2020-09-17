Wanaparthy: Remove illegal encroachments of Tallacheruvu Lake

Wanaparthy: With almost 60 per cent of Wanaparthy district headquarters came under the overflowing flood waters of Tallacheruvu lake causing severe inconvenience to the residents on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy visited the affected areas on Thursday and took stock of the situation.



The Minister visited the affected areas of Gandhi Chowk, Swetha Nagar, Ambedkar Chowrasta, Chintala Hanuman Chowrasta and other parts of the district by walk and expressed solidarity with the residents impacted by the sudden floods. He expressed concern illegal encroachments of Tallacheruvu lake has led to flooding of the entire district headquarters. The Minister promised that the entire Tallacheruvu lake and its surrounding areas will be surveyed, and illegal constructions and encroachments will be removed.

It should be reminded here that Tallacheruvu lake was filled to its brim 20 years ago and after that all these years there was no water, paving way to many illegal structures on the catchment as well as towards the outlet channels. With this, the sudden downpour filled the lake and water gushing out of its sluices entered colonies, streets and flowed on the roads.

The Minister conducted a meeting with municipal, R&B, irrigation and engineering departments officials and directed them to prepare estimation for construction of bridges, underground drainage system, repairs of damaged roads and construction of nalas. He also instructed them to take all necessary measures so that all the illegal encroachments and unauthorized constructions on the nalas, or on the lands falling under the lake to be removed and proper drain system be constructed so that even if in future such a situation of inundation should not occur in the district headquarters.

District collector Yashmin Basha, Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao, and officials from municipal, irrigation and engineering departments were present during the Minister's tour of the affected areas.