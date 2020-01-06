Wanaparthy: Singireddy instils confidence among TRS cadres ahead of civic polls

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, while instilling enthusiasm among the TRS party cadres in Wanaparthy district, gave instructions and directions to the party cadres to be followed during the upcoming municipal elections and stated that every TRS party worker must work by coordinating with one other and must win majority wards in the Wanaparthy municipality limits.

Speaking at the TRS party members meet in Wanaparthy district on Monday, the Agriculture Minister said, "The time has come for all of us to work united and win all the Wards in Wanaparthy municipality.

Every TRS worker must work like a family member and take the good work done by the TRS party during the past six years to the doorsteps of voters. I am sure the people will give their 100 per cent support and the TRS cadres should work towards ensuring party's victory in all the Wards," said the Minister.

