Wanaparthy: Vegetable prices hit the roof

Wanaparthy: The lockdown announced by the State and Central governments is taking a heavy toll on the vegetable prices in Pebbair and other markets elsewhere in Wanaparthy district.

The Vegetable vendors in Pebbair market have increased the prices of all vegetables irrationally and selling at exorbitant rates, people had complained, who came to buy vegetables during the two hour relief period from 4 pm to 6 pm relaxed by the police to buy essential commodities on Saturday.

"Vegetable prices have sky rocketed in Pebbair market. We never saw the prices of green chilli, potato, brinjal, bitter guard etc crossing Rs 30 per kg earlier.

Today, the vegetable vendors are selling green mirchi at Rs 80 per kilo, while potato crossed Rs 50 mark and bitter guard is sold at Rs. 60 per kilogram.

Moreover, as the window period to buy vegetables is only two hours, people are forced to buy for whatever price the vendors say," said Balavardhan, a resident of Pebbair mandal.

However, after learning that the vegetable vendors are selling at exorbitant rates the Pebbair Municipal Chairperson Yeddula Karunasri Sainadh visited the market and took stock of the situation and warned the vegetable vendors of stringent legal action if anyone tries to create artificial scarcity and sell essential commodities and vegetables at exorbitant rates.

Later, the Chairperson urged the local public to follow social distancing and maintain discipline in the market during this time of healthcare emergency and ensure all necessary safety measures whey they are in open market.