Wanaparthy: Voters enrollment to be over by Dec 26

Wanaparthy: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has directed District Collectors to resolve issues related to voters enrollment completely by December 26, and prepare the voter lists. Along with Joint Chief Electoral Officer T Ravi Kiran, he held a video conference on Monday on online data entry of forms 6, 7, 8 related to voter registration, amendments and creation of voter lists. He said that new voter registration and revision of voter list should be completed in every district.

The CEO said that even though some people live in cities due to migration, they still have the right to vote in villages, and the officials should check the details of registered voters in both areas and check them at the field level. He said that efforts should be made to ensure the ratio of voters to the population in the district and the gender ratio among voters are as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.

The officials were directed to conduct meetings should be held with transgenders, pensioners and various special groups and take steps so that their names are included in the voter list. He suggested that all disabled people who have completed 18 years of age in the district should be given the right to vote and should be mapped as polling stations. He informed that the number of voters who have completed 100 years across the state is 6,149 and the details should be verified once again at the field level. The Wanaparthy District Collector said that the process would be completed within three days in the district. She said that the verification is being completed polling center wise.

Later, speaking to district officials, she asked them to examine the details of Form 6, 7 and 8 applications and speed up the final list preparation. She asked them to keep in mind the suggestions and instructions given by the CEO during the enrollment of voters and revision of voter lists. Voters with only one photo should be identified and removed from the list and after the amendments, a proper voter list should be prepared. RDO Padmavati, MRO Rajender Goud and other staff were present.