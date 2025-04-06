Waqf Act amendment a boon for Muslims: BJP leader Ponguleti

  • Menu
Khammam: Addressing the media here on Saturday, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the BJP co in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka said, “Amendments to the Waqf Act are a boon for poor Muslims.”

He said that the amendment will protect Muslim lands from alienation. “Tribal lands will also be protected under Schedule 5 and 6. The law has been designed to ensure complete transparency and accountability,” he added.

He alleged that the Opposition parties were trying to create controversy for the sake of vote bank politics in relation to the Act.

