Waqf Amendment Act Will Protect Rights of Poor Muslims: DK Aruna

Mahabubnagar: An awareness program on the Waqf Amendment Act was organized today at DK Bungalow in Gadwal town under the leadership of District BJP President Ramajaneyulu.

Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna, who attended as the chief guest, said that with the passing of the Waqf Bill in Parliament under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the rights of poor Muslims are now better protected.

She said the BJP government is committed to ensuring social justice and respecting the dignity of every citizen. Aruna explained that although the Waqf Act was meant to help poor Muslims, its true purpose was not fulfilled for centuries.

She pointed out that instead of benefiting the poor, many Waqf properties remained under the control of a few influential people. "Now, with the amendments, these properties will be properly regulated and will help the economic development of the Muslim community," she said.

Aruna criticized the Congress party, saying that those who claim to fight for poor Muslims are staging protests along with Congress leaders. She also mentioned